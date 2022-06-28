Commissioners looking towards phase two of Fairgrounds renovation

CIRCLEVILLE — Alluding to it during opening night the Pickaway County Commissioners are looking into more upgrades for the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center, also known as the fairgrounds.

Much of the southwestern corner of the fairgrounds is being looked at for development, including the area around the Ankrom Building.

Commissioner Jay Wippel said they’re looking into a secondary entrance near Speedway at Nicholas Drive, improved parking lots, a second building that would have office space and room to host smaller events than those held inside Heritage Hall.

“We’ve had conversations with folks and there’s been a lot of interest,” Wippel said. “So far it’s been well received. The gravel area is going to be a new parking lot, the Ankrom Building would be replaced with a new two story structure to have offices for the fair board, meeting and office space and a couple banquet rooms and some outdoor space so we can have venues for smaller events.”

Wippel spoke about the need for different sized spaces as a reason for the new structure

“Heritage Hall is very flexible but there’s a need for smaller spaces,” he said. “It would compliment it for bigger events. There could be space for a trade show and things like that which is what we lack right now. We want to have more indoor space for those types of events.”

While cost isn’t something they’ve entirely figured out Wippel said it would likely be another multi-million dollar project but with a lot of the groundwork laid it would be cheaper than the first phase.

“It will be no where near what the first phase was,” he said. “We laid the groundwork with the underground utilities and that helps there. We did learn through the first few years here that Heritage Hall is more flexible than we thought from a multi-use situation.”

Commissioner Harold Henson said that has allowed them to be more flexible moving forward.

“I think if we’d have done it at the same time we’d have been a little bit more redundant with what we’re going to do,” he said. “I think this is a better situation in that regard.”

This week the commissioners have been taking suggestions from folks for other ideas and amenities that might be good to include as part of phase two.

“We want folks to look at the diagrams who may have some suggestions and ideas and other improvements for the whole facility that would compliment what we’re doing here,” Wippel said. “We’ve made improvements over the last few years with security cameras, the parking lot and things like that to make it more usable.”

Wippel acknowledged that the project has been possible through the Fair Board and the commissioners working together.

“Even though the COVID period we had a lot of rentals and opportunities,” Wippel said.