Dewitt, MI

DeWitt's Camp Invention encourages kids to use imagination with STEM

By Russell Shellberg
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
Children are often told to use their imaginations. At Camp Invention, their imaginations come to life.

Camp Invention currently operates in more than 1,800 places across the country, and several of them are right here in mid-Michigan, including DeWitt.

The camp puts a spin on science and engineering while learning modules allow the kids to access their creative side.

“One of our modules this year has them visiting space for a space-cation, and they have to make a space pack, but they have to think of all the things they need and make it light and portable" DeWitt Camp Invention Director Laura Foreback said. "It helps with that design and engineering thinking, and it gives them those persistence and creativity skills that they’ll need to be successful.”

Camp Invention is a five-day camp for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“It’s basically a place where you go to different stations and at each station, it’s got its own unique thing.” said Bryce Oberman, one of the campers attending the camp this week.

Other campers talked about why it was a great opportunity to go to Camp Invention.

“Me and my brother when we were younger, we both wanted to be inventors, so this was the perfect camp,” said camper Megan Hardenbergh.

While the camp is built to spark creativity, it doesn't take away from its pure fun.

“This is my first year in this invention camp, and I think its very fun," Mason Altepeter said. "I like making things, so this is one of my favorite things and my mom thought I’d like this."

Each day focuses on a different skill in the science and engineering fields. From circuits all the way to gravity marble tracks, campers engage with different elements that lead them towards their inventions.

“Camps like this where kids really get to be creative and learn a lot, gives you a lot of hope for the future. They’ve got big ideas,” Foreback said.

If you missed DeWitt’s camp, Delhi Township, Okemos and Grand Ledge all have open registration until their camps start. The next one kicks off on July 11 in Delhi Township.

To register or learn more, visit their website.

100.7 WITL

Is Seven Gables Road Near Lansing REALLY Haunted?

Dansville is a small village about 20 miles Southeast of Lansing, but is fabled to have a road which is incredibly haunted. Seven Gables Road has multiple stories as to why it's haunted, but the most scary of which has been documented over and over. The legend says there was once a house at the end of Seven Gables Road. The house was set to have a multi-gabled roof, and the occupant was a woman who was said to have practiced witchcraft. John Robinson describes the curse she may have left behind:
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something. Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,
