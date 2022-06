ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Watershed commissioner admitted today that the city’s uncollected water and sewer bills are more than four times the national average for similarly sized cities. The total is currently almost $124 million dollars and has been over $120 million since at least May 2021. The city has been promising to launch a campaign to reduce that total for more than a year but still hasn’t pinned down a date when it will roll out the first step. That will be what the city’s calling an amnesty program.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO