Elroy Peterson

When a wild turkey hit Richard Esquivel's motorcycle he lost control, crashing in the roadway. At about 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of the single motorcycle crash with injury. The accident occurred on State Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff Township. Esquivel, a...
Adam Peterson, Pine Island, reported on June 26 that sometime between 9:10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. someone had broken into his home. The house was ransacked. Stolen were two laptops, a vacuum cleaner, firearms, a power drill, and a leaf blower. The partial value of items taken is $1,750. Stephen...
It spent three years… almost to the day, drifting in Mille Lacs Lake before Matt Gravel found it after it washed up on shore in Wahkon. Matt, 11, often goes beach combing along the shore in front of his grandmother’s home. It’s usually junk that washes up on shore but this particular day he found a long-lost wallet. It took several days to dry out the papers, but they were able to determine the owner was Joseph Burr of Cannon Falls. Matt and his grandmother reached out to Burr and much to their surprise, Burr showed up at her door, letter in hand. Burr told them that he was fishing in June 1994 when the wind came up, as he tried to regain balance, the wallet fell into the lake. The waves were too rough to retrieve it. With the winds from the north on this lake, lots of things roll in but this is the first wallet. How is that for a miracle?
Jose Daniel Leonar-Vargas, North St. Paul, 28, issued in downtown, driving without a valid license. Thomas Solomon, St. Anthony Village, 23, issued in west area, speeding: 73 in 50. June 24. Nickolas J. Kanakares, Red Wing, 41, issued in east end, driving without proof of insurance.
Have you ever wondered what people think about Red Wing as they pass through or arrive for a planned (or unplanned) visit?. If you’ve lived here for a while, I bet you don’t have to wonder. You’ve heard first-hand the good and the bad. Government and business entities study this in detail. And you can read comments about Red Wing on the internet. But residents know pretty well what non-residents say and do when here, and that they bring money.
Morning commutes and travel may look different over the course of the next four years with some major construction projects planned along Highway 61 through Red Wing. At the June 27 City Council meeting, MnDOT project manager Chad Hanson presented five projects that are planned for Highway 61 from Welch to Lake City.
A new Caribou Coffee drive-thru is set to start construction after the Fourth of July. The location received approvals from the city in April after running into some challenges with the building codes. Java Companies had originally applied for a variance but instead received approval from the city for an...
Thousands attended the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival on June 24-25, showing off their love of all things cheesy. “We come every year,” Wisconsin resident Jordan Kepe said. “My wife and I love the cheese curds and music.”. This year was back to pre-pandemic operation levels after two years...
Look for "Alive with Creativity Downtown” signs this summer indicating locations where artists and performers will be activating spaces inside and outside. Also look for signs inviting you to contribute to the creativity. Downtown businesses have offered up space in their shops, cafes and offices so you can watch...
The plein air arts festival wrapped up on Saturday, June 25, with a quick paint contest, presentation from plein air artist Bob Upton and the announcement of the 2022 winners. All of the paintings from the 34 artists competing are now on display at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. June 27. Ocean Crafts...
This year's Plein Air Judge, Bob Upton, had the daunting task of reviewing nearly 120 paintings. The 2022 Dan Guida Best of Show Award went to Richard Abraham. Red Wing Arts said in a press release, "Hats off to all award winning artists. Red Wing Arts is grateful to the artists who shared their talents and to our community which shared its support!"
Comments / 0