Elroy Peterson

It spent three years… almost to the day, drifting in Mille Lacs Lake before Matt Gravel found it after it washed up on shore in Wahkon. Matt, 11, often goes beach combing along the shore in front of his grandmother’s home. It’s usually junk that washes up on shore but this particular day he found a long-lost wallet. It took several days to dry out the papers, but they were able to determine the owner was Joseph Burr of Cannon Falls. Matt and his grandmother reached out to Burr and much to their surprise, Burr showed up at her door, letter in hand. Burr told them that he was fishing in June 1994 when the wind came up, as he tried to regain balance, the wallet fell into the lake. The waves were too rough to retrieve it. With the winds from the north on this lake, lots of things roll in but this is the first wallet. How is that for a miracle?

RED WING, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO