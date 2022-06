MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the identities of the four people that lost their lives in Monday's tragic Amtrak Derailment. The crash, which happened just before 2 p.m. near rural Mendon, Missouri, claimed the lives of three passengers and the driver of a dump truck that was struck by the passenger train. The derailment also sent upwards of 150 passengers to area hospitals for treatment.

MENDON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO