ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Terminal List star Chris Pratt explains how former Navy SEALs helped show pass the 'sniff test'

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Prime Video's action-conspiracy-thriller The Terminal List, Chris Pratt plays James Reece, a Navy SEAL attempting to get to the bottom of a conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of his entire platoon during a covert operation in Syria. The show is based on the 2018 book by author Jack Carr,...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photos of second baby with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fans a first glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s second baby, Eloise Christina, in a series of photos Sunday. “May & June,” the author captioned her Instagram post. In the first snap, Schwarzenegger, 32, smiled coyly at the camera while her youngest daughter peeked her tiny hand out. She shared a second snap in which the tot’s legs rested on her lap. The proud mama also showed her oldest daughter, Lyla Maria, 1, picking flowers from the ground. Like always, Schwarzenegger kept both of her girls’ faces out of the pictures, something she has done since her oldest was born in...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Him Hall Pass To Go Golfing Before His B-Day (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt is enjoying the quiet family life these days. The actor just celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday and spent the occasion enjoying life's simple pleasures. Pratt spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at the premiere of his new action series The Terminal List at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he opened up about how he commemorated his special day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Taylor Kitsch
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Constance Wu
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Navy Seals
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Admits He ‘Cried’ After Backlash Over His IG Post That Fans Thought Dissed His Son

Chris Pratt faced online backlash in Nov. 2021 over an Instagram post about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actor, 43, celebrated his and Katherine’s “gorgeous healthy” daughter Lyla, which many fans interpreted as a dig to his son Jack, 9, who he shares with his ex Anna Faris. Jack was born almost two months premature and faced health struggles. Chris finally addressed the controversy in his interview with Men’s Health (published June 28) for their July/August 2022 issue.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy