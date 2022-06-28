ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

West Michigan Whitecaps expect 11 millionth fan

By Marlee Wierda
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Returning home after a 12-game stretch on the road, the West Michigan Whitecaps are expecting to welcome their 11 millionth fan to LMCU Ballpark this week.

It could happen Tuesday or Wednesday. The 11 millionth fan will win a $1,111 Whitecaps gift card, 11 tickets to 2022 Whitecaps games, a Whitecaps baseball cap, and a personalized Whitecaps jersey.

“It’s a big accomplishment. It says a lot of about our organization. It says a lot about the Whitecaps organization, especially our fans. We thank you,” Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena said. “We really appreciate all of them. Keep coming, keep coming, keep supporting us.”

Since the team’s inception in 1994, a total of 10,993,991 fans had entered through the gates of the ballpark in Comstock Park as of Tuesday afternoon. That put the team 6,009 short of 11 million. The Whitecaps have averaged more than 400,000 fans per year over their 27 seasons.

The Whitecaps play the Fort Wayne Tincaps Tuesday and Wednesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. both nights.

