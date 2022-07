MADISON, Wis. — Residents of two west Madison households have been displaced following a water leak at an apartment building Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the apartment building in the 7900 block of Tree Lane shortly after 8:50 a.m. for a water leak in a second-floor trash room, the Madison Fire Department said. When they arrived, fire crews found standing water on the first and second floors as well as the basement.

