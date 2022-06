A 34-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond after allegedly smashing his car into two others and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 95. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, at around 3:45 p.m. Police were called to the area of Duke Street and Early Street for a report of an injury resulting from a hit-and-run, and were told that the suspect’s Nissan Altima had rear end damage, according to a search warrant affidavit.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO