New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Suggests Rudy Giuliani Exaggerated ShopRite Assault Claims

By Alan Halaly
 1 day ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn’t buying Rudy Giuliani’s story. In a now viral video, Giuliani can be seen getting lightly slapped on the back by a ShopRite worker on Staten Island. But Giuliani insisted the worker was trying...

CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams says Rudy Giuliani should be investigated in slap probe

NEW YORK -- The alleged physical attack on Rudy Giuliani over the weekend has pitted mayor against the former mayor.The current hizzoner now says Giuliani should be investigated for what happened after the incident.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, Adams is having the police commissioner look into it."I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he is investigating," Adams said.READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning for son Andrew: "As if a boulder hit me"Adams told members of the media on Tuesday that the district attorney should investigate Giuliani for falsely reporting a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Investment Bank Intern Killed by NYC Subway Train

A young woman who was fatally struck by a New York City train this week, reportedly after fainting and falling on the tracks, was an intern for the investment bank Lazard returning from an outing with colleagues, according to the New York Post. The operator of the train hit the brakes but was unable to stop before running over Helen Chen, 22, of Burbank, California, who was a student at NYU’s Stern School of Business. The newspaper says Chen was coming back from a Mets game when she fell at Grand Central Station late Tuesday. “Lazard is devastated about the tragic death of our colleague,” a firm spokesperson said. “The loss of someone so early in life is unimaginable.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
