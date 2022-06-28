NYC Mayor Suggests Rudy Giuliani Exaggerated ShopRite Assault Claims

A young woman who was fatally struck by a New York City train this week, reportedly after fainting and falling on the tracks, was an intern for the investment bank Lazard returning from an outing with colleagues, according to the New York Post. The operator of the train hit the brakes but was unable to stop before running over Helen Chen, 22, of Burbank, California, who was a student at NYU’s Stern School of Business. The newspaper says Chen was coming back from a Mets game when she fell at Grand Central Station late Tuesday. “Lazard is devastated about the tragic death of our colleague,” a firm spokesperson said. “The loss of someone so early in life is unimaginable.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO