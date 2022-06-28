ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police Blotter: Chicago man arrested for stabbing CTA passenger

By Compiled by Stacey Sheridan
oakpark.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Park police arrested Chicago resident Luther D. Clark Jr. for attempted murder after he reportedly stabbed a 60-year-old man in the shoulder with a knife Saturday morning. The victim, who is also from Chicago, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. Clark, 24, has been charged with attempted murder...

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

2-hour armed robbery and carjacking spree leaves at least 7 victims in its wake overnight

Police are investigating a series of armed robberies and carjackings that unfolded in about two hours early today in Lincoln Park, Bucktown, West Town, and the Lower West Side. No arrests have been made in the robberies, which appear to be the work of a hold-up crew that uses at least two cars. A similar crime spree occurred in the same areas one week earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police issue alert after carjacking, armed robberies throughout the city overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a community alert after a spree of armed robberies following a carjacking in the city Wednesday morning.The incidents happened within minutes of each other in the Pilsen, West Loop, Logan Square, and Lincoln Park neighborhoods between the hours of 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. Police said the offenders armed with a handgun would demand the victim's vehicle and personal property, then use the vehicle to commit street robberies. Incident times and locations:·         1700 block of West 21st Street, June 29, 2022, at 12:45 a.m.·         1100 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery charges filed against woman and 2 teens who allegedly took car in Lincoln Park, crashed in Streeterville

An 18-year-old woman and two 15-year-old boys are charged with robbery for allegedly taking a woman’s car in Lincoln Park and then crashing it in Streeterville this week. But there is even better news: the 15-year-olds are prime suspects in a series of crimes, including a string of auto thefts and robberies of women that has plagued the local neighborhood for a month.
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

New bodycam video shows driver shot Chicago cop point-blank

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released new bodycam and security video of a shooting that wounded a Chicago officer earlier this month. The videos show a driver firing point-blank at an approaching officer. The June 5 incident began after officers in an unmarked cruiser tried to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nadignewspapers.com

Thieves targeting seniors in ruse burglaries

The 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District is experiencing an increase in ruse burglaries where the offenders pretend to be a contractor, utility worker or city agency employee and scam the elderly to gain access to their homes. “One occupies the owner, and one sneaks in the back (of the house),”...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Police Blotter#Park Police#Hyundai Tucson#Violent Crime#The Cook County State#The Cta Blue Line#Chrysler
Chicago Local Mag

Suspect Allegedly Opening Fire Point-Blank At Police Wild Video Shows : Chicago Shootout

Experts in Chicago have delivered an emotional video supposedly showing a shooter starting to shoot point-clear at a gathering of cops during a traffic stop. The stunning episode occurred on June 5 in the city's West Englewood area, leaving one of the three answering officials harmed. The suspect, 27-year-old Jerome Halsey, is currently having to deal with penalties including endeavored murder and bothered attack.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing gun

CHICAGO - A man who illegally possessed a handgun and fled police on Chicago's West Side has been sentenced to prison. On January 4, 2019, officials say Chicago police officers witnessed Lamont Haggard reach for an object in his waistband while walking on a sidewalk in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Uber
fox32chicago.com

Dramatic video captures shootout between Chicago police, gunman in West Englewood

CHICAGO - Videos were released Tuesday showing a shootout between Chicago police and a gunman earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 27, shot at Park Manor gas station

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded at a gas station Wednesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. The 27-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat in a vehicle at a gas station around 3 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim stabbed during attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin; No one in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted kidnapping in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood prompted a Chicago police alert. Police said on Tuesday, a victim was standing in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Wellington Avenue when an offender armed with a knife exited a white SUV. The offender then "forcibly shoved" the victim into the back seat, according to police. The victim was stabbed throughout the body while trying to fight off the offender. Police said as the offender attempted to drive off, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.The victim's condition and age are unknown at this time.   According to police, the offender is 5-foot-10, 18 to 19 years old, and was wearing a black ski mask and a long-sleeve gray t-shirt at the time of the attempted kidnapping. Police are warning community members to pay attention and to avoid traveling alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots at Chicago cops on South Side, police say

CHICAGO - Nobody was injured Tuesday afternoon when a gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers on the South Side. Around 3 p.m., police say the officers were on bicycle patrol in a South Deering park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby when an unknown offender began shooting towards them.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

15-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Truck Driver Hit Him On Southwest Side Last Week

CLEARING — A teenager from Garfield Ridge died from his injuries three days after a truck driver hit him Friday near Midway Airport, police said. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue, police said. Joshua Avina, 15, was crossing the street on his bike at the alley when a delivery truck driver heading south hit him, police spokesperson Steve Rusanov said, citing preliminary information.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy