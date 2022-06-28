ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts teacher suspended, accused of dragging, striking a student

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA teacher accused of dragging and striking a student at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts has been suspended indefinitely. The Lee County Superintendent Chris Bernier signed a petition for termination for Ada Bromley, the teacher accused of dragging and striking a student. The petition states the incident...

