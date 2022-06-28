Celtics interested in trading for Alec Burks?

Former Colorado Buffaloes great Alec Burks will be playing for a new NBA team come next season. The New York Knicks sent Burks and center Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons to free up cap space for a run at Jalen Brunson. Burks is coming off ankle surgery this offseason but could provide solid guard play to a team in desperate need of it. The shooting guard has always been able to light it up from outside, and Burks is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.7 points per game and shot an impressive .404% from 3-point range. Since his last season with the Buffs in 2010-11, Burks has now been on seven different NBA teams. The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Buffs in the NBA: Year in Review

