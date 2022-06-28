ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics interested in trading for Alec Burks?

By 0311shane
 1 day ago

Knicks seem to be clearing salary to make a run at Brunson. Burks...

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
Report: Celtics turned down Knicks' trade offer for Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics have yet to make a significant offseason move, but it hasn't been due to a lack of opportunities, apparently. The Celtics turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks "earlier this month" that would have sent guard Alec Burks to Boston, MassLive's Brian Robb reported Wednesday. Burks is set to make $10 million this season, so the Celtics could have acquired him using their $17.1 million traded player exception without having to give up a player in return.
Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Hint at Mavs Free Agency Plan?

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation this year, including Christian Wood, who Dallas recently acquired from the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, and more. And then there's the NBA Draft,...
Former Buff Alec Burks traded to the Detroit Pistons

Former Colorado Buffaloes great Alec Burks will be playing for a new NBA team come next season. The New York Knicks sent Burks and center Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons to free up cap space for a run at Jalen Brunson. Burks is coming off ankle surgery this offseason but could provide solid guard play to a team in desperate need of it. The shooting guard has always been able to light it up from outside, and Burks is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.7 points per game and shot an impressive .404% from 3-point range. Since his last season with the Buffs in 2010-11, Burks has now been on seven different NBA teams. The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Buffs in the NBA: Year in Review
Report: Cavs Looking To Re-Sign Ricky Rubio

What do the Cavaliers want with a player who won’t be available until January?. In a time when gossip and speculation rule the day, Ricky Rubio‘s name is the latest to join the ever-spinning rumor mill. But I have a feeling Rubio will be happy with the latest...
Mavs’ Reggie Bullock reacts to Jalen Brunson Knicks rumors

Over the last week or two, rumors have been swirling that the New York Knicks are aggressively pursuing the Mavs’ Jalen Brunson. They even hired his father as one of the assistant coaches. Well, Brunson’s teammate Reggie Bullock chimed in on all of that talk. JB deserves everything coming his way, true hard worker and […] The post Mavs’ Reggie Bullock reacts to Jalen Brunson Knicks rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
