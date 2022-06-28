ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Lakeville police trying to identify 'Playboy bandit' and 'no-pants raider' suspect

By BringMeTheNews
 1 day ago
Security footage of a burglary and property damage suspect entering a business in the 20000 block of Holyoke Ave. on June 25. Courtesy of Lakeville Police Department.

Lakeville police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect they've dubbed "the Playboy bandit."

According to police, an unknown male suspect forced his way inside a downtown Lakeville business in the 20000 block of Holyoke Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on June 25.

"He was wearing a Playboy t-shirt and, most notably, striped boxer shorts," the department wrote in a Facebook post alongside security footage of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the "no-pants raider" to contact 952-985-4879.

"Tipster’s identities can remain anonymous," the department stated.

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
