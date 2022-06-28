Calhoun County deputies looking for two wanted people

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for two wanted people in Calhoun County.

Taylor Renee Morgan, 27, is wanted for an active arrest warrant for second degree felony home invasion, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

Deputies say Thomas Charles Carpentier, 18, is wanted for multiple active arrest warrants: second degree felony home invasion, fourth degree fleeing police twice, felony breaking and entering a building with intent and civil child support.

Both are also wanted for questioning in connected to other larcenies and home invasions, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880, 911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

