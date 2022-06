As a Craig native, my favorite part of summer for the better part of two decades in Northwest Colorado has been the Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. I still remember catching the very first event in City Park as a teenager — reluctantly, of course, since it was not acceptable in my middle school mind to be seen with a parent in public — and seeing several weird and wonderful wood carvings that just days earlier were mere logs.

