World

Turkey Withdraws Objection to Finland and Sweden Joining NATO

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Finland and Sweden could join NATO as soon as this summer, as Turkey lifted its objection to their inclusion, Axios...

Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO chief tells Sweden it is 'unthinkable' that members would not come to its defence if it were attacked after Putin likened himself to Peter the Great in chilling threat to Scandinavia

NATO's Secretary-General has said that it is 'unthinkable' that the alliance would not act in Sweden's defence if it was attacked - after Putin threatened Scandinavia last week. Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would back Sweden if Putin attacked the nation which applied to join NATO last month alongside...
POLITICS
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

‘I’ll Break Your Finger’: Putin’s Troops Injure Each Other to Ditch War, Intel Says

Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine have regularly been caught trying to maim themselves in order to abandon the war, according to Ukrainian intelligence, and the latest example involves a baseball bat and a broken finger. In a brief audio clip of what Ukraine’s Security Service described as an intercepted phone call, a man identified as a Russian soldier based in the Kharkiv region tells his father about a clumsy attempt to help a friend leave the frontline. “He needed to urgently go home, but they wouldn’t let him. He comes and says, ‘What to do?’ I say, well, here is a suggestion: We have a bat there... come on, I said, I’ll break your finger.” The purported soldier said his friend agreed and took a hit to his finger, then left and later returned only to announce, “They told me it’s only a bruise.” He said the pair had to then pull out the bat again so he could “hit him a second time.” It wasn’t clear if the soldier was ultimately sent home. Ukrainian intelligence has previously shared audio of what it described as similar schemes, with soldiers being urged to throw themselves off tanks or shoot themselves in the leg.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Britain: Russia Has Removed Several Key Generals From Ukraine

(Reuters) - The British defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia had likely withdrawn several generals from key command roles in the Ukraine conflict this month. "Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Nato boosted by 'land, air and sea'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has - as our defence correspondent Frank Gardner puts it - had the effect of a "50,000 volt shock" through Nato. Not long ago, the security alliance was described as "brain dead". It is now mobilising across Europe, with the aim of deterring President Vladimir Putin...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Turkey Lifts Veto On Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Clearing Path For Expansion

NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the Western alliance on Tuesday after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security, ending a weeks-long drama that tested allied unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The breakthrough came after four hours of talks just...
POLITICS
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

