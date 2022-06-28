ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Fans Can Now Spend the Night on Her Personal Tour Bus

By Jessica Nicholson
 1 day ago

Dolly Parton fans can now have the ultimate “hotel stay,” with the opportunity to spend at least two nights aboard the country icon’s personal tour bus while visiting Dollywood. In March 2022, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa acquired the tour bus and created the Dollywood Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience .

According to a release, the new offering lets fans take a look at Parton’s personal tour bus, which she used from late 2008 through March 2022. The bus, which was designed by the musician and her sisters, has traveled nearly 360,000 miles throughout North America. In 2016, Parton used the bus to travel on her The Pure & Simple Tour, which visited over 60 cities in the United States and Canada.

The Prevost tour bus includes several upgrades, including a full-sized refrigerator, electric doors, a bath tub and other user-friendly features. The bus also has three bunk beds in lieu of the standard six bunk beds, to create room for Parton’s show wardrobe. (Some of her outfits will also be on display, and the bus also includes a wig cabinet. Special hand-painted murals — depicting wagons, crystal balls and wayfaring wanderers — adorn the walls of the bus. Jewel-toned  pink and blue fabrics and decor are found throughout.

The bus is located on the grounds of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and sleeps up to two guests. Additionally guests’ stay includes a guest room in the resort that sleeps up to four additional guests inside, with a view of Parton’s bus. The cost for the experience begins at $10,000, and a portion of the profits from each stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation.

“I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling,” Parton said in a statement. “I’m a true gypsy at heart.”

