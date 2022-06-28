Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, Beyonce Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Click here to read the full article.

BTS ‘ “Yet to Come” scores a third week at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 2), powered by Twitter.

The track leads with 4.7 million Twitter mentions in the June 17-23 tracking week (down 42%), according to Twitter. Parent album Proof ranks at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after debuting at No. 1 a week earlier with the biggest week for an album, in terms of equivalent album units, for a group in 2022.

“Yet to Come” became BTS’ third No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, after “Permission to Dance” and “Butter.” BTS boasts two additional hits on the chart: “For Youth” and “Run BTS,” at Nos. 3 and 16, respectively.

Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jung Kook arrive at No. 4 on Hot Trending Songs with their new collaboration “Left and Right.” The song earns Puth his first entry on the chart (which began last October), and Jung Kook his second solo entry, after “Stay Alive” (No. 2, February).

Rounding out the new entries on Hot Trending Songs, Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul” debuts at No. 18, marking her first entry. The song is the lead single from her forthcoming seventh studio album Renaissance , due July 29.

Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.