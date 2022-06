WILTON — Prompted by the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2021, officials adopted an updated substance abuse policy for town employees this week. While legalized in the state, the town reserves the right to determine how it considers potential employees during the hiring process who use recreational cannabis. The policy also doesn’t allow employees to be under the influence of cannabis or be in possession of it at work.

