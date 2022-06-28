Eagles' Jack Driscoll: Ready for return

Defensive line coach Todd Wash said that Okwara (Achilles) is expected to be ready in the middle of the season, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports. A mid-season return would be more than a month past the anniversary of Okwara's surgery to repair a torn Achilles. While it has seemed possible that it wouldn't take that long for the 27-year-old to return to game shape, it does not sound as if the Lions' coaching staff will be rushing him back on the field. It thus seems possible that Okwara will spend both training camp and the first part of the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meanwhile, look for Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris to take on large, early-season roles at defensive end.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO