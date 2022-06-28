ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Jack Driscoll: Ready for return

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Driscoll (ankle) was active at OTAs, Dave Zangaro of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An Offseason of Continuity for the New Orleans Saints

You may recall that from 2014-16, the New Orleans Saints were a model of consistency – in a disappointing way. The club posted three consecutive 7-9 seasons. Quarterback Drew Brees was racking up big seasons in terms of yards and touchdown passes but the Saints’ defense couldn’t keep up because of the lack of balance, as well as other factors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Isaac Seumalo
Yardbarker

Nakobe Dean has a lot in common with a former Eagles linebacker

A few years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles took a third-round flyer on a linebacker out of Texas. Injuries overshadowed his excellent collegiate play and he dropped down into the lap of Howie Roseman who snatched him without hesitation. History may well repeat itself with the selection of Nakobe Dean. Nakobe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

So did the Sixers actually make a move for Irving trade?

Kyrie Irving opted in to a lucrative player option with the Nets on Tuesday after days of speculation about his future in Brooklyn, which sparked emergency meetings around the league about what they would be willing to move in order to land the All-Star guard. The last we heard, from...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles RB offers extremely bold quote about team’s roster

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders delivered a quote that may have some fans feeling a bit nervous. Sanders was full of praise for the team’s new additions in a new interview with CBS Sports. The running back said playing alongside the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert felt like being part of an “all-star team.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Questionable for training camp

Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training camp, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Ellis played only four games last year due to ongoing issues with the injury, and he remains in the middle of a long rehab process. Barring setbacks, the defenseman isn't expected to be sidelined too long to begin the year. Once he's ready to play, Ellis will likely command a top-four role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Headed to Washington via trade

Barton was traded to the Wizards from the Nuggets on Wednesday, along with Monte Morris, in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Nuggets are looking to duck the luxury tax line to begin the 2022-23 season, so it looks as though Barton is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Thompson: Heading to restricted list

Thompson will be placed on the restricted list and won't travel with Tampa Bay for the upcoming five-game series in Toronto, which begins Thursday, due to Canada's vaccination requirement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Thompson allowed a walk and had two strikeouts over two scoreless innings during...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not expected back until mid-season

Defensive line coach Todd Wash said that Okwara (Achilles) is expected to be ready in the middle of the season, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports. A mid-season return would be more than a month past the anniversary of Okwara's surgery to repair a torn Achilles. While it has seemed possible that it wouldn't take that long for the 27-year-old to return to game shape, it does not sound as if the Lions' coaching staff will be rushing him back on the field. It thus seems possible that Okwara will spend both training camp and the first part of the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meanwhile, look for Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris to take on large, early-season roles at defensive end.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Tagged with ninth loss

Greene (3-9) took the look against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings. Greene's moments of wildness cost him in the contest -- the first runner who scored against him got aboard on a hit-by-pitch, and both Cubs who crossed the plate in his fourth and final inning reached on a walk. There were also positive takeaways from the rookie's outing -- he racked up 13 swinging strikes among 80 pitches and averaged at least one strikeout per inning for the 11th time in his past 12 starts -- but those weren't enough to prevent him from taking his team-worst ninth loss. Greene has had his share of rookie bumps and bruises this season as evidenced by his won-loss record and 5.72 ERA, but there have also been encouraging signs such as his 11.3 K/9, which ranks fifth-best among qualified major-league starters.
CINCINNATI, OH

