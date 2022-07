This painting was commissioned in 1837 by Frederick Frey – a wealthy German merchant and banker – and his wife Coralie D’Aunoy Favre – a member of an elite family present in New Orleans since the Colonial Era. It depicts Elizabeth, Léontine and Frederick Frey Jr., as well as Bélizaire – the fifteen-year-old enslaved domestic owned by the children’s father. By the end of 1837, Elizabeth and Léontine were dead – their lives cut short at ages nine and five – and an economic depression severely reversed the Frey fortune. Only a few years later, Frederick Frey Jr. was dead as well. Thus Bélizaire was the only child depicted in the painting who survived to adulthood.

