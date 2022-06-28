ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake School Board approves raises for teachers

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Teachers in the Chesapeake Public Schools district will be getting a raise next school year.

Members of the Chesapeake School Board voted Monday night to approve the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes raises for teachers.

Teachers will get a 10% raise, while support staff will get a 14% raise and administrators will get a 7% increase in pay.

The school board voted unanimously in March to approve Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton's proposed budget , which will also adjust the starting teacher salary to $51,500.

“I’m proud of everyone coming together to recognize the hard work and dedication of employees over the past several years. Our teachers and support staff, in particular, have worked tirelessly to support our children and families," Dr. Cotton said after the March 14 school board meeting. "Many of these positions have become hard to fill and these raises allow us to be competitive in the job market. If we receive additional funding, I hope to further compensate our administrators as they have worked tirelessly to support our students and schools during this challenging time.”

