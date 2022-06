South Carolina Murder Suspect ArrestedSCDN photo archives. South Carolina police say they have finally got their man after a frantic manhunt for a murder suspect. Early Tuesday morning, officers shared photos of a man they said they wanted to speak to in connection with a body discovered in the woods behind the Times Turnaround Gas Station on June 27. The victim was last seen with the man police identified as David Lynn Amos, 52. Police say Amos is homeless.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO