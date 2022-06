It’s a common critique in the sports world that LA is too full of transplants and good weather and other things to do to be a good sports city. “They” say that the sunshine has made us soft and we’ll never match up to the hardened fanatics in Philly, Chicago, Boston, or New York, and that our home games always have too many fans of the visiting team. But those people have clearly never watched a big game from the outfield pavilion at Dodger Stadium, or from the 300 level of The Crypt, or in the North End at an LAFC match at Banc of California Stadium.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO