KCU introduces high-schoolers to medical education through summer class
JOPLIN, Mo. – KCU in Joplin today hosted its ‘MASH’ Camp to introduce students in grades 9-12 to health science and medical education.
During the class, students participated in various learning activities such as:
- dental saliva tests
- health disparity exercises
- dissections
- osteopathic manipulative treatments
The free, one-day class began today at 10:00 a.m. To learn more about KCU in Joplin, click here.
