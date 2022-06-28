ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCU introduces high-schoolers to medical education through summer class

By Andre Louque
 1 day ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – KCU in Joplin today hosted its ‘MASH’ Camp to introduce students in grades 9-12 to health science and medical education.

During the class, students participated in various learning activities such as:

  • dental saliva tests
  • health disparity exercises
  • dissections
  • osteopathic manipulative treatments

The free, one-day class began today at 10:00 a.m. To learn more about KCU in Joplin, click here.

