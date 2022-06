MANSFIELD -- The Community Action for Capable Youth Inc. Board of Trustees has hired Brandy Marquette as the Executive Director, effective lune 25. Marquette has been with the CACY organization since 2013 as a Prevention Educator. She maintains an Ohio Certified Prevention Specialist (OCPS) credential through the Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board and is currently in a fellowship program through the State of Ohio to obtain her Ohio Certified Prevention Consultant (OCPC) certification.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO