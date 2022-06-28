Jacksonville council agrees to give homeless shelter $30,000
Starting in August, the city will give $10,000 a month for three months to New Directions Warming & Cooling Center in...www.myjournalcourier.com
Starting in August, the city will give $10,000 a month for three months to New Directions Warming & Cooling Center in...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0