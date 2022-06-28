ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Sticker Shock campaign warning adults not to buy minors alcohol

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wT3A_0gOlMStE00

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Stickers were placed on products at a local package store to warn adults not to purchase alcohol for minors.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, on June 14th Officer Helems along with South Hadley Drug and Alcohol Prevention Coalition, and the South Hadley High School peer leaders group participated in the Sticker Shock campaign.

‘Brushing Scam’ | Did you receive a package that is not yours?
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H61TD_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHVbr_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6UbG_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCui7_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fRAb_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXknY_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyMMR_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvwHN_0gOlMStE00
    (South Hadley Police Department)

The campaign is meant to raise awareness of underage drinking and reduce access to alcohol for minors. The stickers were placed on alcoholic beverage boxes at Liquor Town on Granby Road in South Hadley to educate the community on the legal consequences of providing alcohol to individuals under age 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Local police warning residents about package delivery scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police departments across western Massachusetts are warning people about packages not addressed to them being delivered to their homes, and then being picked up by a man posing as an Amazon delivery driver. After receiving multiple reports across town, the Longmeadow Police Department took to Facebook...
LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
South Hadley, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
South Hadley, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Granby, MA
City
South Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Police#Stickers#Food Drink#Beverages#Sticker Shock#Nexstar Media Inc
whdh.com

Commuter train terminates trip due to police presence

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA said that the Worcester Line train has terminated its trip near Natick Center due to police activity. The fire department is also on scene. MBTA announced that there will be an impact to those traveling on the line. No other information is immediately available.
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy