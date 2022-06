Dripbar opened in Magnolia on June 13 and offers IV vitamin therapy. (Courtesy The Dripbar) Dripbar IV Vitamin Therapy opened at 5417 FM 1488, Ste. C, Magnolia, on June 13, owner and RN Amanda Hernandez said. The Dripbar specializes in IV vitamin therapy offering 20 different specialty drips along with the ability to customize based on a client’s needs. Some of the drips include the power pack, which is the most popular; firm, which is a beauty drip; and immunity-building drips. The Magnolia location is offering 50% off plus a free B-12 quick shot for first-time clients along with discounted memberships through the month of July. 832-476-4246. www.thedripbar.com/locations/magnolia-tx.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO