Twins from Battle Ground High School will play softball together in Oregon

Bruce Earl Larsen was born June 9, 1935, at his aunt Mary’s home, the son of the late Thorvel and Violet (Theilman) Larsen. He returned home to Mist, Oregon, that week. At the age of 9, he moved in with his sister Norma and her husband Boone (ET) Johnston at Birkenfeld, where he received his education. He helped on the farm, doing chores like any child. He quit school after half of his freshman year, continuing on the farm. At 16 and a half, he started to work on a tugboat, the Fleetwood, towing log rafts from the log dumps to the large sawmill along the Columbia River. As soon as he turned 1 he got his chauffeur’s license (Class A). He hauled logs and lumber and drove the chip truck from the Mist mill to Longview.

