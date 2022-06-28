ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush Prairie, WA

UFO house in Brush Prairie delights science fiction enthusiasts as Airbnb

By Sebastian Rubino / sebastian@thereflector.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the delight of science fiction fans, Kirby and Patricia Swatosh created an Airbnb at their home in Brush Prairie in the shape of a UFO in August of last year. Growing up in the 1960s, Kirby was inspired to fulfill one of his childhood dreams that was spurred by his...

City
Brush Prairie, WA
City
Home, WA
#Science Fiction#Interstellar Space#Sci Fi
