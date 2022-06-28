UFO house in Brush Prairie delights science fiction enthusiasts as Airbnb

In the Inferno, Dante Aligheri organized Hell into nine concentric circles more like layered rings beneath the crust of the Earth, the tiers of sin growing more egregious until we reach Satan in the ice-cold core. Sandro Botticelli painted an illustrated guide to The Divine Comedy in the late 15th century and laid out an intricate cross-section of the afterlife, its stacked echelons narrowing downward to convey the decreasing size of each realm. Phil Tippett’s new film Mad God, a stop-motion miracle that likewise maps a desolate hellscape bustling with eccentric depravities, begins with an inversion of this image. With a swell of grandiose strings and brass, a cone-shaped tower bursts onto the screen, backlit by a burning crimson sun. As storm clouds gather overhead, the camera pulls back to reveal a throng of tiny figures clarifying the colossal scale of the shot. From here, it’s all down, down, down.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO