ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative announces virtual public meeting on July 25

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1
 1 day ago

The Village of Newark’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold its final public meeting on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. This meeting,...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Geneva on the Lake

The Finger Lakes wine region is one of the most popular vacation destinations among NEPA residents. There is no better time to book a getaway to this romantic region. Geneva on the Lake Boutique Resort Hotel is located in Geneva, New York, the heart of wine country. Offering suites for couples or family getaways, it is a gorgeous lakefront resort considered by many to be a special haven of comfort and hospitality. Guests can enjoy summer with brunches, a live concert and special lodging packages. Outdoor dining is offered on the terrace, with heaters to stay warm and live performances each evening. Stroll their historic gardens, relax by the pool with a glass of wine, or take in the sunrise over Seneca Lake. Borrow a bike and explore charming downtown Geneva or enjoy the trails around the property.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Funding Coming to Ontario County to Construct New Sidewalks, Pedestrian Bridges and Paths

Millions of dollars are heading to the Finger Lakes to make it easier and safer for you to walk, bike or hike. Ontario County is getting 1.6-MILLION dollars to construct a sidewalk, pedestrian bridge, and pedestrian and bike path along Route 364 from Lakeshore Drive to Marvin Sands Drive. 1.7-MILLION dollars are heading to the town of Farmington to construct sidewalk and trail connections throughout the Community Center Area to Town.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

New York State record for smallmouth bass broken buy 8.6 pound catch on Cayuga Lake

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set on June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

10 regional youth sports and recreation projects awarded $214,000 in grants to improve, expand programs

Rochester Area Community Foundation is awarding $214,000 to 10 local youth sports and recreation programs from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports. The fund, created by the private foundation of the late founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills to benefit the Greater Rochester region, has now invested nearly $1.5 million in local programs over the past five years.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#Android#The Newark Dri
FingerLakes1

Local business, CCMI, finds a new home in Geneva

Have you seen the new building going up on Route 14 A in the Town of Geneva? If you drive past it, you can’t miss the red, white, and blue colors of the building. A sign out front reads “The Future Site of CCMI, Inc.” You may be wondering “Who is CCMI?” and “What do they do?” You may not have even known that CCMI, Inc. has been growing within the Geneva City Limits since the 1990’s. CCMI is an acronym for Create, Construct, Manufacture, Invent. These words describe the process of plastic fabrication, the reason CCMI, Inc. was founded in 1991 by Wells C. Lewis.
GENEVA, NY
informnny.com

Monroe County to award forgivable loans of up to $25k

ROCHESTER, N.Y. WROC) — Monroe County is offering small business owners loans of up to $25,000 that, contingent on certain requirements being met, will be forgiven and converted to grants, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. A working capital loan is given to businesses primarily for everyday expenses. These...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Northeast College of Health Sciences named Business of the Month

The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and CFCU Community Credit Union have recognized Northeast College of Health Sciences as the June 2022 Business of the Month. “Northeast College of Health Sciences is now 103 years old and is celebrating its first anniversary under its new name and over 30 years since its relocation to Seneca Falls,” said Megan Slater, Membership Development Manager at the Chamber. “Exciting things are happening at Northeast College, and we are thrilled to award this community player as our June Business of the Month.”
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1

Finger Lakes Land Trust

‘EXTRAORDINARY GIFT’: Finger Lakes Land Trust celebrates acquisition of 200-year-old fieldstone home, 140 acres in Enfield. The Finger Lakes Land Trust has acquired one of its most-significant pieces of property to date. In a recent press release, the Land Trust said they received an historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and more than 140 acres of woodlands in the town ...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County CDL incentive program paying off

An incentive program for Yates County workers is paying off. The county provides free Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training at Canandaigua Driving School for new hires. In return, the workers must stay employed with the county for at least three years. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says three new workers have been hired on and are taking advantage of the program.
YATES COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Celebration of pride in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - People in Henrietta celebrated pride outside the town hall Monday night. The community enjoyed music, food trucks, and some games. It's the first time the town could throw a big event celebrating diversity since the pandemic began. "It's nice to see the community come together and...
HENRIETTA, NY
FL Radio Group

Stormwater/Wastewater Discharge in Owasco River

The Cayuga County Health Department was notified Monday by NYAlert, the State’s emergency notification system, that due to excessive rain, 2 combined sewer overflow facilities at the City of Auburn activated on Sunday, resulting in the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the Owasco River. Per the City of Auburn, these combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
AUBURN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy