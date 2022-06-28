Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative announces virtual public meeting on July 25

The Finger Lakes wine region is one of the most popular vacation destinations among NEPA residents. There is no better time to book a getaway to this romantic region. Geneva on the Lake Boutique Resort Hotel is located in Geneva, New York, the heart of wine country. Offering suites for couples or family getaways, it is a gorgeous lakefront resort considered by many to be a special haven of comfort and hospitality. Guests can enjoy summer with brunches, a live concert and special lodging packages. Outdoor dining is offered on the terrace, with heaters to stay warm and live performances each evening. Stroll their historic gardens, relax by the pool with a glass of wine, or take in the sunrise over Seneca Lake. Borrow a bike and explore charming downtown Geneva or enjoy the trails around the property.

GENEVA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO