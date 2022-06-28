Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative announces virtual public meeting on July 25

Have you seen the new building going up on Route 14 A in the Town of Geneva? If you drive past it, you can’t miss the red, white, and blue colors of the building. A sign out front reads “The Future Site of CCMI, Inc.” You may be wondering “Who is CCMI?” and “What do they do?” You may not have even known that CCMI, Inc. has been growing within the Geneva City Limits since the 1990’s. CCMI is an acronym for Create, Construct, Manufacture, Invent. These words describe the process of plastic fabrication, the reason CCMI, Inc. was founded in 1991 by Wells C. Lewis.
