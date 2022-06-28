ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQsfd_0gOlJlom00

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida.

Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach.

When Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards arrived at the scene, they said Kenning had already died, the AP reported.

“(The teenager) made it out with the assistance of lifeguards … but (Kenning) got sucked under,” Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig told The (Northwest Indiana) Times. “Once they got her out, they went back looking for the man.”

Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel told the AP that Kenning may have been in the water for up to 15 minutes before lifeguards found him approximately 25 feet from the shore.

“The lifeguards were the true miracle workers,” Craig told The (Northwest Indiana) Times. “They did the best job they could under difficult conditions. They never gave up. They did a phenomenal job.”

“He died saving a strangers life,” Jasmine Kenning, Thomas’ widow, told the Tampa Bay Times. “I think if he had the chance, he would do it again.”

Kenning taught social studies to middle school students in Pinellas County, and authored several books about Florida’s history and ecosystems, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Jasmine Kenning told the newspaper that her husband said “I love you” to her for the first time 10 years ago on the same beach where he rescued the teenager.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix's Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California's Inland Empire had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Porter, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Chesterton, IN
Porter, IN
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. — (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims. St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering...
MISSOURI STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ex-Michigan governor takes the 5th at Flint water trial

DETROIT — (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday and declined to answer questions at a civil trial arising from lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15. Snyder was called as a witness in federal court in Ann Arbor, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court in a separate case said criminal indictments against him and eight other people were invalid.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Lifeguards#Indiana Dunes State Park#Northwest Indiana#Accident#The Associated Press#The Tampa Bay Times
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steakhouse in Westmoreland County announces its closing days after 2 people shot outside

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver Township announced on social media that it will be closing its doors after nearly 26 years. Restaurant owner Debra Hardy posted to the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook page saying in part, “After nearly 26 years of business, we have decided to permanently close our doors, effective immediately. We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy