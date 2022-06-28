New Leesburg Starbucks opens its doors near airport

Things are really starting to pop at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. Another new restaurant is opening tomorrow, Thursday, June 30 — the second one this week. The latest business at the Shops is the Chipotle restaurant. This location is noteworthy for being the first in the area with a “Chipotlane.” That’s a drive-thru lane where you can pick up orders placed on the Chipotle app.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO