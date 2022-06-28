New Leesburg Starbucks opens its doors near airport

City National Bank presents… the Dog Days of Summer Jams to benefit the Winchester SPCA. Stop by the Winchester SPCA Campus on Featherbed Lane every Thursday evening in July, from 4:30pm-7:30pm. Jam sessions will include food trucks, lawn games, refreshments, live music, raffles, art show, tours of all SPCA campus facilities, adoption specials, and thrift shop sales! Save the dates and come jam at the Winchester SPCA on July 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. There will be something for everyone at the Dog Days of Summer Jam!
Comments / 0