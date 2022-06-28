ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

New Leesburg Starbucks opens its doors near airport

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Starbucks in Loudoun County officially opened its doors Tuesday morning. We’re talking about the new coffee shop at the Shops at Compass Creek development in Leesburg. Starbucks...

theburn.com

Loudoun’s latest Chipotle opens this week — with a Chipotlane

Things are really starting to pop at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. Another new restaurant is opening tomorrow, Thursday, June 30 — the second one this week. The latest business at the Shops is the Chipotle restaurant. This location is noteworthy for being the first in the area with a “Chipotlane.” That’s a drive-thru lane where you can pick up orders placed on the Chipotle app.
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

Rebellion Bourbon Bar plans to open next week in Leesburg

The long-awaited Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen — a new bar and restaurant in downtown Leesburg — is just about ready for primetime. If all goes as planned, the Rebellion team will hold their official grand opening next Friday, July 8. The region’s latest Rebellion location has been...
LEESBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

Aria Halal Supermarket opens in Rockville

Has opened at 811 Hungerford Drive at the Saah Plaza in Rockville. The store features high-quality meats, fresh-baked bread and fresh produce. It is in the former Ranger Surplus space, a block north of Flagship Car Wash. The store's operating hours are 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM, seven days a week.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Dairy Queen closes at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)

Sad news for Dairy Queen fans, including me. Dairy Queen has closed at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Last night, the Dairy Queen stall was shuttered and dark. Menu boards and a significant amount of equipment had been removed, but the sign was still up. Today, a mall spokesperson confirmed that Dairy Queen has permanently closed.
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

French and Asian inspired bakery coming to Annandale

A French and Asian fusion bakery is coming soon to Annandale. TOUS les JOURS, a South Korean bakery, plans to open a new location in Annandale. It will be located in the same strip as The Block food hall at 4243 John Marr Drive, according to county permits. The business...
ANNANDALE, VA
rockvillenights.com

Bethesda resident and Honest Tea founder returns with Just Ice Tea

Bethesda resident and founder of Honest Tea, has hinted at a comeback, after Coca-Cola acquired but recently dropped it from its product line. This morning, Goldman revealed that his new beverage brand will be called Just Ice Tea. He said he will once again ground the new brand in the principles on which he founded Honest Tea: Fair Trade certification, reinvesting in workers' communities, and avoiding synthetic pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fertilizers.
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County hopes to lure brewery, restaurant, or both to the Workhouse Arts Center

Construction is underway on Fairfax County’s latest effort to remake the former Lorton Reformatory grounds into a destination for local residents and tourists. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck, and other local officials broke ground Friday (June 24) on a renovation of two buildings — designated W13 and W15 — that once housed prison inmates.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

It’s Time You Embrace Exceptional Living

Waterford Manor epitomizes Loudoun luxury like never before. Combining classically styled estate homes, the beauty of the rolling hills of Virginia’s countryside and the convenience of being close to the dining and entertainment of Leesburg, Waterford Manor is the community to live the luxurious Loudoun lifestyle you’ve always wanted.
LEESBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Falls Church restaurant Thompson Italian to take over former Hank’s Oyster Bar spot in Old Town

The former Hank’s Oyster Bar location at 1024 King Street could become a new location for Thompson Italian, an Italian restaurant in Falls Church. According to a new special use permit filing by “King Street Italian, LLC”, the Italian restaurant could be taking over the spot vacated by Hank’s in March when the restaurant moved to Old Town North.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Multi-million-dollar Tysons condos expected to open next spring

Monarch, a 20-story condominium high-rise going up in central Tysons, has reached its pinnacle. Developer Renaissance Centro celebrated the building’s “topping out” on Sunday (June 26), a key turning point in construction that comes when the main structure is fully in place. The milestone puts Monarch on track to open in spring 2023, according to a press release.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

Amazon secures 58 acres in Prince William Co. in $88M sale

Amazon has secured just over 58 acres of Gainesville, Virginia, land in a purchase totaling over $87.8 million. Prince William County documents show that the property was originally purchased by Gainesville Associates for $2.5 million in 1976. Its market value ahead of the sale was $7.3 million. Amazon has not...
GAINESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Exclusive Look: $39M Mansion Is DC Area's Most Expensive Home

A mansion in McLean, Virginia, is the most expensive home on the market in the D.C. area, priced at $39 million. News4 got an exclusive look inside. The estate known as The Cliffs boasts 33,000 square feet of indoor space that includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, seven half-bathrooms, a professional basketball court and a kitchen that chef José Andrés helped design.
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Where to celebrate Fourth of July, watch fireworks in Fairfax County

(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) This weekend through next week is set to be full of fireworks, parades and celebrations for the Fourth of July. In D.C., the National Parade returns for the first time since 2019 after the Covid pandemic canceled the festivities in 2020 and 2021. Nearby, the City of Alexandria is holding its annual birthday celebration on Saturday, July 9, after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and scaled back last year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Black bear caught searching for midnight snack in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
royalexaminer.com

Winchester SPCA’s Dog Days of Summer Jam

City National Bank presents… the Dog Days of Summer Jams to benefit the Winchester SPCA. Stop by the Winchester SPCA Campus on Featherbed Lane every Thursday evening in July, from 4:30pm-7:30pm. Jam sessions will include food trucks, lawn games, refreshments, live music, raffles, art show, tours of all SPCA campus facilities, adoption specials, and thrift shop sales! Save the dates and come jam at the Winchester SPCA on July 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. There will be something for everyone at the Dog Days of Summer Jam!
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Need a job? Fairfax wants you

In the past two years, despite the pandemic, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority attracted more than 5,000 people to eight career fairs. The website for the workforce initiative — workinnorthernvirginia.com — lists jobs, internships and training opportunities from more than 500 companies and is getting 45,000-plus views per month, the EDA says.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

