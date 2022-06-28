Large 4th of July celebration to kick off in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Music in the Park” will step aside on Sunday, July 3, for Brockway’s 56th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebrations.

Brockway’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is the largest non-carnival, family-oriented event of its kind in all of Western Pennsylvania, according to the local Fourth of July Committee. It takes place at Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway, and their celebration includes the following events:

A patriotic program

Tour de Brockway bike race

10K, 5K and fun races

A car show

A craft exhibition

Various educational family entertainment

Class act musical performances

Children’s games

A fishing contest

Sporting competitions

Concessions by local nonprofit fundraising organizations

A grand parade

Spectacular fireworks

“The Brockway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration brings out surrounding communities, businesses, families, friends and visitors together to celebrate our patriotism and what so many have worked so hard to build — a community that is truly a great place to work, raise a family and live,” organizers wrote online.

“Music in the Park,” a concert series that takes place at the American Legion stage at Taylor Memorial Park, will resume July 10 with Heather Olson as well as the Silver Eagle Band and their Patsy Cline, country and rock-and-roll program. On July 17, it’s reported Brockway’s very own Village Voices ensemble under the direction of Betsy Bond Dellaire will perform.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

On July 24, the Vegabonds from DuBois Denny Skraba, Frank Oravec, Bob Buffone and Don “Hooter” Zimmerman will perform. Then the season concludes on July 31 with The Sharptones from Altoona and their program of music from the ’50s and ’60s.

In the event of rain, the concerts will be held in the auditorium of the Brockway Area High School. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.