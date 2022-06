He has a history there. Celebrities have been a part of wrestling for a very long time now and it makes a good deal of sense. Fans of the celebrities care about what they are doing and wrestling fans get to see what happens when someone famous comes into their world. It turns out that some of them are quite the athletes too, and that might be the case again with a celebrity coming back at Summerslam.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO