GFWC seeks information about Battle Ground Lake State Park

Yacolt Rendezvous Days: July 1 to July 4. Join the Yacolt community as they celebrate their annual Rendezvous Days. The event will feature a 5K or 10K run or walk during the Bigfoot Fun Run on July 2 and July 3, a kickball tournament with a family and competitive division, and a block party on July 2. There will also be a backroads event, which will feature pizza on July 1 and July 2. It will end with a parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4. For more information, call Yacolt Town Hall at 360-686-3922 or email clerk@townofyacolt.com. People can sign up for the Bigfoot Run at runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The Bigfoot Run will start at 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.
