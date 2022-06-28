ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

GFWC seeks information about Battle Ground Lake State Park

By The Reflector
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battle Ground branch of the General Federation of Women’s Club, has formed a committee to help “backdate” the historical files on Battle Ground Lake State Park. During a meeting in May, the...

ClarkCountyToday

Fireworks: Planning a fun and safe celebration in Battle Ground

Fireworks stands are permitted to operate in the city from July 1 through July 4. Being prepared, safe, and responsible is key to a fun and worry-free 4th of July celebration. Fireworks regulations in the city of Battle Ground allows residents to use fireworks for two days over the Independence Day Holiday – July 3 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and July 4 from 9 a.m.-midnight.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Repair Clark County will host sharpening events

Repair Clark County will hold in-person events where people can sharpen blades and gardening tools at Pomeroy Farm. The events are limited to 16 participants, stated a news release. They will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Farm Days will be held...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Sturgeon fishing on the Columbia River

Oregon anglers are blessed with opportunities to catch varieties of fish — salmon, trout and warm water species like bass and walleye. But when it comes to size, degree of difficulty and eating quality, nothing beats sturgeon. And one place to look for them is in the Columbia River near Astoria.
ASTORIA, OR
Battle Ground, WA
Fireworks on sale though discharge in Clark County is limited

Fireworks for the Fourth of July went on sale June 28 in much of the county, though lighting them off is confined to only Independence Day per county code. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young stated in a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Crews rescue 2 people ‘clinging to wood piling’ in Columbia River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued Monday evening after their inner tubes popped and they were left stranded in the Columbia River, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were called out to help with a water rescue. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said two people,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Community Calendar, June 29 edition

Yacolt Rendezvous Days: July 1 to July 4. Join the Yacolt community as they celebrate their annual Rendezvous Days. The event will feature a 5K or 10K run or walk during the Bigfoot Fun Run on July 2 and July 3, a kickball tournament with a family and competitive division, and a block party on July 2. There will also be a backroads event, which will feature pizza on July 1 and July 2. It will end with a parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4. For more information, call Yacolt Town Hall at 360-686-3922 or email clerk@townofyacolt.com. People can sign up for the Bigfoot Run at runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The Bigfoot Run will start at 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Junk Management turns trash into treasure

Dan Cain, the owner of Clark County-based Junk Management, uses his expertise to turn one person’s trash into a treasure for others. His business salvages junk from people’s property throughout Clark County and then repurposes it for other causes. One example of that is Cain’s garden which features...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
TIGARD, OR
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Controversial LIV Golf hosted glitzy draft party at Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
PORTLAND, OR
Papa Bears West Now Open in Old Spiffy’s Restaurant Location

A new bear-themed restaurant in Lewis County has a diverse menu to satisfy a variety of customers, even those as picky as Goldilocks. Papa Bears West, a diner with an attached bar, is now open in the former location of Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery just off Exit 68 along Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 12.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Homeless camp fire spreads to nearby woods in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire Tuesday morning that started in a homeless camp and spread to a nearby forested area. Clark County Fire District 6 said the fire started somewhere inside a large homeless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the BPA Ross Complex. The fire spread quickly to trees and other debris nearby.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
'Micro-village' opening in Northeast Portland draws backlash from business owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Safe Rest Villages open across the city, a Portland nonprofit is taking a different approach to housing the homeless community. WeShine is looking to private landowners to build micro-villages for people experiencing homelessness. One village is already under construction in the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ parking lot near Northeast 122nd and Halsey.
PORTLAND, OR
Commentary: Crisis of crime argues for public safety tax

On June 6, the Battle Ground City Council voted against Clark County’s Proposition 11 for public safety funding. As leaders of a grassroots effort to fight crime in our communities, we support the proposed .1% sales tax increase. The county and its cities — in a 60/40 split, as...
BATTLE GROUND, WA

