More bear sightings in the area

Think you can outrun a grizzly bear? Think again… Reaching speeds around 35 miles per hour, they can run faster than any human can run, even the fastest to ever live. Even world-class sprinters like Usain Bolt top out south of 30 miles per hour (his record is just below 28 miles per hour). Needless to say, there's a reason why they tell you not to run away from a bear if you come across one in the woods. One: […]

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO