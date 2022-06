A group of about two dozen people gathered Monday at the Kosciusko County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. America Benietz said she and her cousin, while not with a particular group, were tired of what was happening and felt it wasn’t right in what the government was doing “in trying to control our bodies.”

