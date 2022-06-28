ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns. See photos of the top 25

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you dream of waking up to the sun rising over the Atlantic Ocean, listening to the waves lapping against the shore, or scrunching your toes in the sand during cocktail hour, setting up a permanent residence at the beach is a fantasy shared by many. There’s more to consider than...

L. Cane

Free Attractions, Parks, Tours, and Things to Do in Florida

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical Storm Colin develops off of South Carolina coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance that has been moving up the Atlantic coast has developed into Tropical Storm Colin. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Colin is situated about 10 miles west southwest of Myrtle Beach, and is moving northeast at 7 mph. [TRENDING: 31 dogs seized from Marion County...
ENVIRONMENT
mynews13.com

Where to celebrate July 4th weekend in Central Florida

Central Floridians can choose from a multitude of options to observe the Independence Day weekend — ranging from theme park events and special presentations at some local resorts, to community-based celebrations. Events are spread throughout the weekend so they can even go to multiple events. For Central Floridians looking...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Colin Dissipates Over Eastern North Carolina

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the remnants of Colin were located near latitude 35.2 North, longitude 77.0 West. The remnants are moving toward the northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h) and are expected to turn east-northeastward and accelerate soon, emerging over the Atlantic waters east of North Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Lawyer for Florida teen accused of killing classmate wants media excluded from pretrial proceedings

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The defense lawyer for Aiden Fucci, the now-15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, is asking the judge to bar the media and the public from all future pretrial proceedings, saying the teen’s right to a fair trial is at stake, according to News 6 partner News4JAX.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Famous ‘Napalm Girl’ from defining Vietnam War photo visits South Florida for last treatment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s perhaps one of the most recognizable images from the Vietnam War and one that turned public sentiment against America’s involvement. The 1972 photo that captivated the country was that of a nine-year-old girl running naked after a napalm attack, showing the world the ugly reality of the conflict in Vietnam. That girl was Kim Phuc Phan Thi.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

California’s Governor Buys TV Advertising Time in Florida – Could He Be Trying To Win Back Californians Who Moved?

Governor Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 27 it emerged that Governor Gavin Newsom - the governor of California has invested around $105,000 in cable TV advertising time on July 4, with the adverts to be run in the state of Florida. The news surfaced after the purchase of air time was announced on Twitter:
CALIFORNIA STATE

