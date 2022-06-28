ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Group aims to make streets safer for bicyclists

By Geoff Harris
 1 day ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Zones Project of Southwest Florida is working to make sure our roads are safer for bikers.

Statistically, Florida has consistently been the #1 deadliest state for pedestrians and cyclists in the country. So, Blue Zones Project wants to help reduce those numbers.

“We need to make sure no matter how you want to get there, you can do so safely,” said Jodi Walborn, the Policy & Worksite Co-Lead at Blue Zones Project SWFL.

Blue Zones Project is an international initiative helping to bring healthy choices to our communities in Southwest Florida. One of their current goals, encourage local cities to look into making their streets safer.

“We want to help them do it safely. That includes complete streets so we give people a safe place to walk, to ride their bikes, to run,” Walborn said.

One example is installing multi-use pathways like the city of Bonita Springs did a couple years ago outside Bonita Middle School.

“At the end of school, there was actually a 5-foot wide sidewalk to accommodate all of the kids who were walking and biking after school as well as the people who just wanted to come out here and walk or run,” said Walborn.

Now for any resident or community member looking to help make a specific street or roadway safer, Walborn suggests taking a look at their Complete Streets Checklist.

“We have written the Complete Streets Checklist for communities and all they have to do is go down this checklist and say you know what, do these things fit? Can we implement these things? Can we make it safer for people who want to walk, to bike, to drive?”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Download The Complete Streets Checklist

