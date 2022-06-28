ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Local business, CCMI, finds a new home in Geneva

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1
 1 day ago

Have you seen the new building going up on Route 14 A in the Town of Geneva? If you drive past it, you can’t miss the red, white, and blue colors of the building. A sign out front reads “The Future Site of CCMI, Inc.” You may be wondering “Who is...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Geneva on the Lake

The Finger Lakes wine region is one of the most popular vacation destinations among NEPA residents. There is no better time to book a getaway to this romantic region. Geneva on the Lake Boutique Resort Hotel is located in Geneva, New York, the heart of wine country. Offering suites for couples or family getaways, it is a gorgeous lakefront resort considered by many to be a special haven of comfort and hospitality. Guests can enjoy summer with brunches, a live concert and special lodging packages. Outdoor dining is offered on the terrace, with heaters to stay warm and live performances each evening. Stroll their historic gardens, relax by the pool with a glass of wine, or take in the sunrise over Seneca Lake. Borrow a bike and explore charming downtown Geneva or enjoy the trails around the property.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1

Finger Lakes Land Trust

‘EXTRAORDINARY GIFT’: Finger Lakes Land Trust celebrates acquisition of 200-year-old fieldstone home, 140 acres in Enfield. The Finger Lakes Land Trust has acquired one of its most-significant pieces of property to date. In a recent press release, the Land Trust said they received an historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and more than 140 acres of woodlands in the town ...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See the Rochester-area places with most valuable homes

Rochester, N.Y. — The top 10 places with the most valuable homes in the Rochester metro area all have typical home values exceeding $213,000. No. 1 on the list is Honeoye Falls, located south of Rochester, where the typical home is worth over $359,000, according to a recent list from Stacker.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
Business
FingerLakes1

10 regional youth sports and recreation projects awarded $214,000 in grants to improve, expand programs

Rochester Area Community Foundation is awarding $214,000 to 10 local youth sports and recreation programs from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports. The fund, created by the private foundation of the late founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills to benefit the Greater Rochester region, has now invested nearly $1.5 million in local programs over the past five years.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD seizes multiple fireworks sold at West Ridge Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Newark & Marion Railway Dedication Plaque returned home

The Newark and Marion Railway was chartered to build a railroad between its namesake cities in 1900. The line was controlled by the Beebe Syndicate of Upstate New York streetcar and interurban lines but was never electrified. It was reorganized as the Marion Railway in 1917 and was acquired by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1930 and operated as a spur off the Elmira Branch through the Penn Central and Conrail eras. Control passed to the Ontario Midland Railroad in 1979, with operation ending in 1984.
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ccmi Inc#Wells C Lewis
FingerLakes1

New York State record for smallmouth bass broken buy 8.6 pound catch on Cayuga Lake

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set on June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Converting interests: Car thieves cause $50,000 in damages at Drivers Village

CICERO, N.Y. — A Rochester couple has been arrested for stealing 17 catalytic converters from Driver’s Village auto mall in Cicero. The total damage to vehicles is estimated to be more than $50,000. Both suspects were also connected to several other thefts throughout the Rochester area. Catalytic converter...
CICERO, NY
FingerLakes1

Northeast College of Health Sciences named Business of the Month

The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and CFCU Community Credit Union have recognized Northeast College of Health Sciences as the June 2022 Business of the Month. “Northeast College of Health Sciences is now 103 years old and is celebrating its first anniversary under its new name and over 30 years since its relocation to Seneca Falls,” said Megan Slater, Membership Development Manager at the Chamber. “Exciting things are happening at Northeast College, and we are thrilled to award this community player as our June Business of the Month.”
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
mhflsentinel.com

State Nixes Home Rule In Rush, Caledonia

In a ruling that has repercussions throughout the Western New York Region, a State-based board has usurped local authority from the Towns of Rush and Caledonia by rejecting their desire to reject the application of a private firm to build a solar farm in their municipalities. According to the Rush...
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Four people injured, one seriously, in Batavia crash

Batavia, N.Y. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Genesee County. New York State Police responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Lewiston Road in Batavia Wednesday morning. Three other people were also injured and taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
BATAVIA, NY
wxxinews.org

Xerox CEO John Visentin dies unexpectedly after complications from an illness

Xerox officials say that their Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin has died. They say he unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, due to complications from an ongoing illness. The 59-year-old Visentin joined Xerox in 2018. A statement released by the company on Wednesday said that “The Xerox family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to John’s wife, his five daughters and his family.”
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy