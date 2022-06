(Steelville) Steelville’s Naomi Perkins finds herself on another J98 Dream Team this spring. The senior was phenomenal at the dish with a .422 batting average, .581 on-base percentage, and .867 slugging percentage. Perkins has been a superstar for the Cardinals on the diamond and on the hardwood, but before she could shine, she had to overcome. At the age of 10, Perkins had to receive surgery that could have been detrimental to her playing career.

STEELVILLE, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO