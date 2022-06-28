KU hoops announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule
LAWRENCE ( KSNT )- Kansas basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks will open play with an exhibition match against DII opponent Pittsburg State on Nov. 2. Their first game against a DI opponent will be Omaha on Nov. 7.
Kansas will get a tough test quickly, as they’ll face Duke in just its third regular season game of the year on Nov. 15.Bryce Hoppel wins men’s 800m final
They’ll play in a Thanksgiving time tournament in the Bahamas Nov. 23-25. The tournament is called ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ and other teams include Tennessee, Butler, BYU, Dayton, Wisconsin, NC State and USC.
Other notable matchups on this year’s non-conference schedule for KU include Missouri on Dec. 10, Indiana on Dec. 17 and Kentucky on Jan. 28.
Full non-conference schedule:
Day, Date – Opponent
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)
Monday, Nov. 7 – OMAHA
Thursday, Nov. 10 – NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – vs. Duke (Champions Classic, Indianapolis, Ind.)
Friday, Nov. 18 – SOUTHERN UTAHDavid McCormack signs with Timberwolves
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)
Thursday, Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)
Friday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)
Monday, Nov. 28 – TEXAS SOUTHERN
Thursday, Dec. 1 – SETON HALL (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle)
Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Missouri
Saturday, Dec. 17 – INDIANA
Thursday, Dec. 22 – HARVARD
Saturday, Dec. 31 – Big 12 play begins
Saturday, Jan. 28 – at Kentucky (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
March 8-11 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
Home games in ALL CAPSCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0