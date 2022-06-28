KU hoops announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

LAWRENCE ( KSNT )- Kansas basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks will open play with an exhibition match against DII opponent Pittsburg State on Nov. 2. Their first game against a DI opponent will be Omaha on Nov. 7.

Kansas will get a tough test quickly, as they’ll face Duke in just its third regular season game of the year on Nov. 15.

They’ll play in a Thanksgiving time tournament in the Bahamas Nov. 23-25. The tournament is called ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ and other teams include Tennessee, Butler, BYU, Dayton, Wisconsin, NC State and USC.

Other notable matchups on this year’s non-conference schedule for KU include Missouri on Dec. 10, Indiana on Dec. 17 and Kentucky on Jan. 28.

Full non-conference schedule:

Day, Date – Opponent

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)

Monday, Nov. 7 – OMAHA

Thursday, Nov. 10 – NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – vs. Duke (Champions Classic, Indianapolis, Ind.)

Friday, Nov. 18 – SOUTHERN UTAH

Wednesday, Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Thursday, Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Friday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Monday, Nov. 28 – TEXAS SOUTHERN

Thursday, Dec. 1 – SETON HALL (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle)

Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 17 – INDIANA

Thursday, Dec. 22 – HARVARD

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Big 12 play begins

Saturday, Jan. 28 – at Kentucky (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

March 8-11 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Home games in ALL CAPS

