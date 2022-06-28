ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU hoops announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzw2x_0gOlF6Tq00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT )- Kansas basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks will open play with an exhibition match against DII opponent Pittsburg State on Nov. 2. Their first game against a DI opponent will be Omaha on Nov. 7.

Kansas will get a tough test quickly, as they’ll face Duke in just its third regular season game of the year on Nov. 15.

Bryce Hoppel wins men’s 800m final

They’ll play in a Thanksgiving time tournament in the Bahamas Nov. 23-25. The tournament is called ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ and other teams include Tennessee, Butler, BYU, Dayton, Wisconsin, NC State and USC.

Other notable matchups on this year’s non-conference schedule for KU include Missouri on Dec. 10, Indiana on Dec. 17 and Kentucky on Jan. 28.

Full non-conference schedule:

Day, Date – Opponent

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)

Monday, Nov. 7 – OMAHA

Thursday, Nov. 10 – NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – vs. Duke (Champions Classic, Indianapolis, Ind.)

Friday, Nov. 18 – SOUTHERN UTAH

David McCormack signs with Timberwolves

Wednesday, Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Thursday, Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Friday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Monday, Nov. 28 – TEXAS SOUTHERN

Thursday, Dec. 1 – SETON HALL (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle)

Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 17 – INDIANA

Thursday, Dec. 22 – HARVARD

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Big 12 play begins

Saturday, Jan. 28 – at Kentucky (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

March 8-11 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Home games in ALL CAPS

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Two Topeka sports legends to host kids camp

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A pair of Shawnee County Sports Hall of Famers will host a kids camp in Topeka in July. Kyle Weems and Michael Wilhoite are returning to Topeka for the community give back event on Thursday, July 7 at Shawnee Heights High School. “Topeka’s everything of what I am,” Weems said. Both athletes graduated […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

KU’s new baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald and staff add first recruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over a week after Dan Fitzgerald was hired as the new skipper for Kansas baseball, he and his staff are not wasting time. Beau Brewer announced on his Twitter that he committed to KU Sunday morning. Brewer is transferring from Paris Junior College in Paris,...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Four with Emporia ties to be inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Monday announced their 2022 class for induction. It includes 4 people with ties to Emporia, Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, former Olpe Head Girls Basketball Coach Jesse Nelson, and former Emporia State basketball players Tara Holloway-Churchill and Emily Bloss-Carpenter. The other members of the...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hoppel
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams and former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, of Emporia, were among those voted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Monday. Williams led the Jayhawks to four Final Fours between 1988-2003 before departing for his alma mater, North...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Jayhawks#Dii#Byu#Usc
KSNT News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas has a sports officiating shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas has a problem with high school sports. More specifically, they’re having a hard time finding officials. “We just don’t have enough officials,” Jeff Freeman, a KSHSAA Area Supervisor of Officials said. He says it’s simple. “There’s a bigger demand then we have a supply for,” Freeman said. This week in Topeka youth […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
KSNT News

Kansas City acquires Mills and Fleming, trades Santana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday they had acquired Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from the Seattle Mariners. Mills and Fleming were acquired in exchange for INF Carlos Santana and cash considerations, according to a tweet from the Royals. Mills was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to the Omaha […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed?

With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, those wanting to spend time by public Kansas City pools are finding they have fewer options this year. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer. In 2022, Kansas City Parks and Recreation […] The post Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Kansas governor approves drought declaration for all counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly approved updated drought declarations for all Kansas counties on Monday. Executive Order #22-06 places all of the state’s 105 counties either in a watch, warning or emergency status for drought. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy