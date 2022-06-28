ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Kenny Pickett predicted to be third-string QB for Week 1 of 2022 season

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zSFV_0gOlEo4e00
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to rush the development of quarterback Kenny Pickett. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter July without free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph or first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett cemented atop the depth chart at the quarterback position following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Multiple insiders and analysts have, however, named Trubisky as the overwhelming favorite to win the starting gig this summer if head coach Mike Tomlin even bothers hosting a legitimate competition at all. On the final Monday of June, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly noted that "it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where (Trubisky) doesn’t start the season as the No. 1" barring an injury, and Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network added that "Rudolph is the likeliest candidate for the No. 2 job in Week 1."

Dave Schofield of Behind the Steel Curtain seems to agree, as he predicted for a piece published Tuesday that Pickett will remain third on the Pittsburgh depth chart through at least the opening week of the upcoming regular season.

"It’s not unheard of for a first-round quarterback to not be active for a team to start the year," Schofield explained. "Jordan Love spent his entire rookie season inactive for the Green Bay Packers as they opted to have a more experienced player ready to step in during a game if needed."

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ESPN's Brooke Pryor both suggested last week that the Steelers could look to acquire an asset for Rudolph via a summer trade.

"For fans who are so quick to ship Mason Rudolph out of town, are you sure that is something the Steelers are looking to do, not just their fans?" Schofield wrote.

Pickett will eventually receive opportunities to show what he is and isn't against live NFL defenses, but Pittsburgh fans may want to start envisioning seeing the first-year pro on the sidelines during Sunday afternoons until further notice.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Examining why Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Packers makes sense

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. The Super Bowl-winning receiver is waiting to figure out the best place to go now while he makes his return from an ACL injury suffered in February. Could he return to the L.A. Rams where he proved to be a massive difference-maker down the stretch (21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason)? Or could he find a new home in...Green Bay perhaps? Time will certainly tell. But Green Bay could very well be the perfect fit for the three-time Pro Bowler.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of Famer#Athletic#Pro Football Network#The Green Bay Packers#Espn
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspended for one full season

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed on Thursday that the NFL Players Association "is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly will soon be facing a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Hawks' Trae Young reacts to news of Dejounte Murray trade

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade Wednesday that appears to have star guard Trae Young very excited. Reports emerged Wednesday that the Hawks are poised to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for a set of future draft picks. Young was quick to react to the reports, and he sent a tweet indicating how excited he was about his new backcourt mate.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy