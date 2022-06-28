Steelers' Kenny Pickett predicted to be third-string QB for Week 1 of 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to rush the development of quarterback Kenny Pickett. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter July without free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph or first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett cemented atop the depth chart at the quarterback position following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Multiple insiders and analysts have, however, named Trubisky as the overwhelming favorite to win the starting gig this summer if head coach Mike Tomlin even bothers hosting a legitimate competition at all. On the final Monday of June, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly noted that "it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where (Trubisky) doesn’t start the season as the No. 1" barring an injury, and Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network added that "Rudolph is the likeliest candidate for the No. 2 job in Week 1."

Dave Schofield of Behind the Steel Curtain seems to agree, as he predicted for a piece published Tuesday that Pickett will remain third on the Pittsburgh depth chart through at least the opening week of the upcoming regular season.

"It’s not unheard of for a first-round quarterback to not be active for a team to start the year," Schofield explained. "Jordan Love spent his entire rookie season inactive for the Green Bay Packers as they opted to have a more experienced player ready to step in during a game if needed."

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ESPN's Brooke Pryor both suggested last week that the Steelers could look to acquire an asset for Rudolph via a summer trade.

"For fans who are so quick to ship Mason Rudolph out of town, are you sure that is something the Steelers are looking to do, not just their fans?" Schofield wrote.

Pickett will eventually receive opportunities to show what he is and isn't against live NFL defenses, but Pittsburgh fans may want to start envisioning seeing the first-year pro on the sidelines during Sunday afternoons until further notice.