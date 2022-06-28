ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls free agency primer: LaVine decision, how to improve

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NBA free agency begins Thursday at 5 p.m. Central. Do you know where your newest Chicago Bull is?. The to-do list is simple: Retain Zach LaVine. Add size, shooting and bench depth. Executing the plan may not be as simple, although last offseason’s aggressive creativity showed the front office at least...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested in Trading for John Collins

‘Tis the season, Bulls fans. With NBA free agency starting Thursday at 5:00 PM CDT, rumors are swirling all over the place. If there is one thing we have learned during Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley’s tenures leading the Chicago Bulls, it’s that they play their cards close to their chests. As a result, any time there is a possible fit for the Bulls, Chicago is linked to him. This time around, Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins is back in the discussion.
CHICAGO, IL
Lakers Daily

LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some serious love to David Fizdale after it was announced that he is joining the Utah Jazz’s front office. Fizdale will become the Jazz’s associate general manager after spending 18 years as a head and assistant coach in the NBA. He will be a part of a front office that consists of Danny Ainge, one of the most respected figures in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics turned down Knicks' trade offer for Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics have yet to make a significant offseason move, but it hasn't been due to a lack of opportunities, apparently. The Celtics turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks "earlier this month" that would have sent guard Alec Burks to Boston, MassLive's Brian Robb reported Wednesday. Burks is set to make $10 million this season, so the Celtics could have acquired him using their $17.1 million traded player exception without having to give up a player in return.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Zach LaVine’s future with Bulls gets clarity amid latest Woj bomb

Zach LaVine is expected to be one of the biggest names in free agency this summer. As it turns out, however, it doesn’t sound like the Chicago Bulls are going to even let him get a whiff of the frenzy that is brought about by free agency. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, we […] The post REPORT: Zach LaVine’s future with Bulls gets clarity amid latest Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Hint at Mavs Free Agency Plan?

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation this year, including Christian Wood, who Dallas recently acquired from the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, and more. And then there's the NBA Draft,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Nikola Vučević
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Buff Alec Burks traded to the Detroit Pistons

Former Colorado Buffaloes great Alec Burks will be playing for a new NBA team come next season. The New York Knicks sent Burks and center Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons to free up cap space for a run at Jalen Brunson. Burks is coming off ankle surgery this offseason but could provide solid guard play to a team in desperate need of it. The shooting guard has always been able to light it up from outside, and Burks is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.7 points per game and shot an impressive .404% from 3-point range. Since his last season with the Buffs in 2010-11, Burks has now been on seven different NBA teams. The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Buffs in the NBA: Year in Review
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Woj: ‘Expect Zach LaVine Back in Chicago’

NBA free agency opens at 5 PM Central Time on June 30. Wojnarowski expects the two-time All-Star and the Bulls to come to an agreement on the deal sooner rather than later. LaVine’s name has been linked to a plethora of teams, but Wojnarowski believes he will sign the five-year max contract the Bulls can offer him.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Chicago Bull
NBC Sports Chicago

4 potential FA targets to address Bulls’ shooting need

The Chicago Bulls attempted the fewest 3-pointers in the NBA last season. And it wasn’t close. Their 28.8 attempts per game lagged behind the 29th-place team in the Washington Wizards, who launched 30.6 per game. And the Minnesota Timberwolves nearly lapped them, attempting a league-high 41.3 per game. Billy...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox reinstate Moncada, send Sosa to Triple-A

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Angels, the White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the Injured List. To make space for Moncada on the roster, the team sent utility infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte. Moncada hasn’t played since June 17, when he injured his...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Reds rehash Wick-Votto beef with troll tweet

Reds second baseman Jonathan India's three-run home run off Rowan Wick Tuesday helped Cincinnati take the series opener 5-3 over the Cubs. It also provided the Reds' official Twitter account an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Wick and the Cubs. The Reds tweeted a gif of...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Suzuki heads to Iowa to begin rehab assignment

Seiya Suzuki will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, the next step in his recovery from a sprained left ring finger. “He’ll get some at-bats, get his timing down, see the live pitching,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Did a little bit of that [Tuesday], which was nice. Felt good.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy