Body found in Climax by deputies near Company Mill Road

CLIMAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office found a body in Climax on Tuesday, according to a GCSO news release.

The body of a dead male was found near the 7300 block of Company Mill Road in a densely wooded area.

The body has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

