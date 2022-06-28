ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climax, NC

Body found in Climax by deputies near Company Mill Road

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
CLIMAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office found a body in Climax on Tuesday, according to a GCSO news release.

The body of a dead male was found near the 7300 block of Company Mill Road in a densely wooded area.

The body has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

