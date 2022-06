Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan’s latest addition to the ever-expanding “Yellowstone” universe will go back even further in time than expected. Paramount has announced that “1932,” the highly anticipated prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renamed “1923.” The show’s title follows the pattern established by “1883,” in which “Yellowstone” prequels are named after the year they take place. After “1883,” which followed Dutton family members as they moved across the country to Montana during the 19th century, “1923” will tell the story of a new generation as they continue to build the Dutton Ranch....

