NEW PORT RICHEY — William Hammond was not walking alone. He just will have to wait longer for the legal maneuvers to be worked out around the case of his cancer. The Pasco County firefighter is fighting both cancer and a bureaucratic loophole that has denied him a $25,000 payment from the “Florida Firefighter Cancer Benefit Program,” passed in 2019, which offers payments for 21 different types of cancer, including “invasive skin cancer.”

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO